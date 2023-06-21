Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

ISR opened at $0.38 on Friday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Isoray alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Isoray as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.