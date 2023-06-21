ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.96

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 35943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

ITOCHU Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth about $18,029,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 544,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

