Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.70 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.54 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

