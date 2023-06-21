Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 246.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.80 ($3.16).

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 295 ($3.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Get Rating

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

