Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Michelle Bucaria Sells 8,396 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 416,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.41.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 370.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 690,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
