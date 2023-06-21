Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Michelle Bucaria Sells 8,396 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamf Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 416,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 370.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 690,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

