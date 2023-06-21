Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Stock Position Increased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,964,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,304,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JBBB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 8,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
