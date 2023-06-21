Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 304504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

