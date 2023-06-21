Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $124.57 and a 1-year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

