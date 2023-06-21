J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 916,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.43.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

