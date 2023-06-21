Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $4,809,249.06 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 662,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $4,809,249.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,011,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,680,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 6,725,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,267. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $44,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.