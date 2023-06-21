Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Up 26.9%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
Jumbo Stock Up 26.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.
About Jumbo
Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
