Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Up 26.9%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Jumbo Stock Up 26.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

About Jumbo

(Get Rating)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.