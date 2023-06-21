Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 5th

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

In other Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.