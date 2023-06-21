Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 5th

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
KMF stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.05.
In other Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
