Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,449 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $167,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $161.05. The stock had a trading volume of 241,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

