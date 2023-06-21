Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 162,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,308,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Knife River Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

