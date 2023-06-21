KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.09 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. KOK has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $357,557.11 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,658.07 or 1.00174173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01260649 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $361,019.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

