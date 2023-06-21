KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Gap Down to $41.13

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $40.24. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 46,589 shares changing hands.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

