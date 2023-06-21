LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

