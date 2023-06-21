LEMONCHAIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,732.83 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $27,732.83 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

