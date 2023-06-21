Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $109.34 million and $2.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002545 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,760,238 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.