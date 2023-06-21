Lisk Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002482 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $105.77 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,756,671 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.