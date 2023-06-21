Litecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $811.83 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $84.73 or 0.00283371 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $811.83 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011973 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,195,264 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
