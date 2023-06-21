Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 6304533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.31.

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

