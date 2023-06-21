Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 226,889 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $804.34 million, a PE ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,382 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 220,707 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

