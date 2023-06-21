Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 226,889 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $804.34 million, a PE ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
