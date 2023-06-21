London Security (LON:LSC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,025 ($38.71) and last traded at GBX 3,000 ($38.39). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,850 ($36.47).

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £367.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,851.85 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,904.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,952.96.

London Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. London Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,185.19%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

