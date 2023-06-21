London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.96) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.9 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 74.01 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,561.99 ($109.56). The stock had a trading volume of 627,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($90.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,361.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,809.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6,072.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, insider Martin Brand bought 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($99.67) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,425,342.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239,531 and have sold 130,974 shares valued at $1,078,939,796. 21.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

