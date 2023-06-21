Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.90 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and $8.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

