Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 795.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. 540,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

