MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.