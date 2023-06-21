MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Down 6.0 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.65 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MacroGenics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 208.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.