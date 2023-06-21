Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $59.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

