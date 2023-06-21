MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $186.67 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $186.67 million and $53.56 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,289,081 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

