Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.37 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.37 million and $86,037.06 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,750.30 or 0.99989558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000552 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,903.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

