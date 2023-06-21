MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

