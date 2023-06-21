Marcelo Bastos Acquires 5,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,013.70).
Aurizon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.52.
Aurizon Company Profile
See Also
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.