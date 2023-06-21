Marcelo Bastos Acquires 5,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJGet Rating) insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,013.70).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.52.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

