Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,578. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.