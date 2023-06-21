Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,578. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

