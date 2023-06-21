Mark A. Stevens Sells 78,602 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,856,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,124,965. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $666,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

