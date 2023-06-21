MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.27

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.27 and last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 76308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

