Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Transocean comprises 1.4% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean Stock Performance

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,240. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.