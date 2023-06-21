MBL Wealth LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NUE stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

