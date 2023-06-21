MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

