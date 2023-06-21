McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.