McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

