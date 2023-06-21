McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 283,291 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

