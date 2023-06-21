Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 5.4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 20,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 7.70.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

