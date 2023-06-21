Medtronic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 57,833 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 426% compared to the average daily volume of 10,996 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

