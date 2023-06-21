MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

