Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,595 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Lovesac stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,250. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

