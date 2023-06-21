Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,910,182.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $66,772.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $517,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,847. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,351. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.22 million, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.