Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $864.73.

Shares of REGN opened at $781.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $767.98 and a 200-day moving average of $759.50. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.