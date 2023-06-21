Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

